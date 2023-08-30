FedNor invests over $6M to support local businesses across northern Ontario

The federal government is investing over $6-million to support 13 projects across northern Ontario.

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and the minister responsible for FedNor made the announcement in Sudbury, Ont. on Wednesday. She was joined by Members of Parliament Viviane Lapointe, Marcus Powlowski, Marc Serré, and Terry Sheehan.

The investment aims to benefit a range of businesses in sectors including agriculture and agri-food businesses, natural resource and mining sector, and community development.

According to a release, the investments, totalling $6,018,795, will help businesses to reduce emissions and energy costs, while improving efficiency, production, construction and renovation.

Some of the funding recipients also include Indigenous-led projects to help stimulate economic growth in Indigenous communities and hire more Indigenous workers.

The government says this funding will help sustain 45 current jobs, and create 120 new ones.

"I'm excited about the kinds of diversity that we're seeing in the funding of FedNor because it is actually something that helps diversify all of our economies and that diversity of economy is what creates the resilience we need here in Northern Ontario," Hajdu told CBC.

"We've seen it before with pulp and paper, with forestry and even with mining. In a community where a mine closes, it can be devastating economically to that community." Hajdu said FedNor is keeping an eye on the diversity of economic activity in northern Ontario.

She says providing funding to help businesses, such as agricultural centres, art centres and other small businesses, not involved in natural resource extraction helps give northern communities some reassurance and economic stability.

"It's really that diversity that creates security for northern Ontario residents that they know that their community is strong, vibrant and resilient."

"When investments are made in northern Ontario communities, it benefits all the communities in Ontario," Sudbury MP, Vivianne Lapointe said.

"It's important that we make these investments because we know that there are businesses that are either starting up or businesses that want to expand and they need some help to do that," she said.

Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski says he believes this funding from FedNor will tangibly make a difference for people in Northern Ontario.

"If you look at all the social evils which affect our communities, I think the answer to a lot of those problems is prosperity and economic prosperity. When you have good jobs, you're less likely to have mental health problems. When you have good jobs, you're less likely to be getting into substance abuse," he said.

The projects receiving investments include B&G Industrial Services in Thornloe, Ont., which will see $1.4-million.

In North Bay, $1-million will go toward DDS Drilling Services.

On Manitoulin Island, $600,000 for Sharpe Farm Supplies and $217,000 for Enaadmaagehjik (Wikwemikong Development Commission).

New Liskeard will see $600,000 for Tobler Dairy Farm. In Corbeil, $479,202 for North Bay Plastic Molders. In Matheson, $262,080 for the Agricultural Society. $133,207 for the Township of Armstrong.

In Thunder Bay, $500,000 for Graham & Graham Consulting in Kakabeka Falls, going toward a Land Base Experience Multi-Purpose Centre project. $489,083 for Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre.

$119,000 for Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Formerly known as Rocky Bay First Nation, and in Sunridge, Ont. $96,985 for Granite Corp.