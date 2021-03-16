FedNor gets Ottawa funding boost as it becomes independent in helping northern Ontario economy
Minister says FedNor's annual budget will leap from $60M to $100M
FedNor — the organization created by Ottawa to boost economic development in northern Ontario — will become a standalone agency, a move the federal government had for years said wasn't necessary.
The government said in the recently announced budget that it's working on FedNor's standalone status.
Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly said that during the pandemic, it became clear FedNor's work is essential.
"What we decided to do was to empower FedNor to invest in protecting jobs in northern Ontario and, because of that new work FedNor was able to do, 5,000 people in northern Ontario were able to keep their jobs," she told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.
The change will allow FedNor to make independent decisions without relying on Ottawa for approval.
In 2016, NDP MP Charlie Angus put forward a private member's bill pushing for FedNor to become a standalone agency, saying the change would mean more transparency and accountability.
As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, Joly said, FedNor will be able to work to create jobs and boost the economy.
"We will be looking at a new plan of building back better and restarting the economy, and we will be creating jobs," she said.
"That's exactly where FedNor becomes extremely relevant because FedNor is nimble and flexible, and knows the entrepreneurs."
FedNor's funding will also increase as a result of the change. Joly said the agency usually receives about $60 million annually, but that will go to roughly $100 million.
Listen to the whole interview here
With files from Martha Dillman, Jan Lakes and Markus Schwabe
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?