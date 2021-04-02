Laurentian University is starting to change before the community's eyes weeks before a final report on the restructuring of the insolvent post-secondary institution is finalized.

Laurentian President Robert Haché has announced the termination of the federated university relationship.

Faculty, staff and students of Huntington and Thorneloe Universities and the University of Sudbury are calling the decision a betrayal.

The universities offered courses in core areas such as religious studies, Indigenous studies, theatre and other arts and humanities courses.

Students would enroll in Laurentian-offered courses outside these core studies to obtain their degrees.

The termination of the agreement comes into effect on May 1, 2021.

Huntington and the University of Sudbury have already announced the cancellation of all spring classes.

In a news release, Hache writes: "Termination of the federation agreements was necessary in order to ensure that millions of dollars paid by Laurentian to the federated universities each year relating to the delivery of programs and courses will remain within Laurentian, as part of its path to future financial sustainability. Laurentian has the capacity and the faculty required to teach all students in a more efficient delivery model. These steps allow Laurentian to focus its resources on programs and courses that students have demonstrated they are interested in taking."

The release explains that the termination relates only to the delivery of academic programs and courses and that each of the federated universities will continue to own and operate their own buildings and facilities.

Hache is advising students enrolled in programs offered by the federated universities to contact liaison services.

The move comes in the middle of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act mediation looking at ways to put the insolvent university back on stable financial ground.

"The news that the Laurentian University administration is unilaterally tearing up its agreements

with these important federated universities is devastating," says Fabrice Colin, President of the

Laurentian University Faculty Association. "Along with the federated universities, the Laurentian

University Faculty Association has committed itself to the CCAA mediation process and the

restructuring of the university. The Laurentian administration's decision to terminate these

agreements in the middle of the CCAA process makes us question whether they share this

commitment."

Colin blames the Minister of Colleges and Universities, Ross Romano, for failing to come to the rescue of the institution and engage in the CCAA process.

He also points the finger at poor governance practices of Laurentian's senior administration over several years.

Colin says he doesn't really know what the future holds for the federated universities and whether they'll be able to exist on their own, especially if Laurentian offers similar programming, as President Hache says it intends to do.