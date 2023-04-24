It is day 7 on the picket line for 155,000 federal government workers, including some 6,000 in northern Ontario.

While some of them work directly with the public processing tax returns and passport applications, others are much more behind the scenes.

Chris Sierzputowski is one of 30 technicians with the federal department of fisheries and oceans based in Sault Ste. Marie who helps to control the population of invasive sea lampreys.

He says they are on the picket line right now instead of beginning the annual poisoning lamprey spawning beds in the Great Lakes.

"What it will do is it will delay any of our treatment and so we get backed up. And there's only so much treatment time when you can actually do your work," said Sierzputowski, adding that lampreys have been on the rebound in recent years because they couldn't get out to apply lampricide as much during COVID-19.

A 41-year federal employee, who remembers the last big national strike in 1991, says like their counterparts across the country, he and his co-workers would like to see a pay increase and more flexible remote work policies.

Technicians with the federal department of fisheries and oceans based in Sault Ste. Marie would be out controlling the population of invasive sea lampreys if they were not on strike. (photo credit: T. Lawrence GLFC)

But Sierzputowski says the lamprey technicians are also hoping the new contract will compensate them for the weekends they work during 19-day stretches out in the field, something he says other federal scientists working along side them already get.

"It's a difficult time," he said of this strike coming in a time of inflation.

"And it probably doesn't curry much favour with the public because they think government workers are already overpaid."

Federal forestry scientists based in Sault Ste. Marie say planning for their 'field work season' is being disrupted by the strike and could complicate summer visits to experimental stands of jackpine across northern Ontario. (Erik White/CBC )

Mark Primavera, who works at the Great Lakes Forestry Centre run by Natural Resources Canada, is president of the union local for 89 federal scientists in Sault Ste. Marie.

He says if he wasn't on the picket line, he and his department would be planning their "field season" to get out to experimental plots of jack pine they monitor across the north, which has led to new logging techniques for the forest industry.

"People don't really know what's going on and what we do. We do our valuable service, but it's nothing like getting your taxes prepared. That's tangible," said Primavera.

"They're not really aware of the magnitude of what we do. The scientific community does."

In North Bay, among the federal workers walking the picket line are 50 support staff from the Canadian Forces Base.

Local union president Ken Bovair says he represents everyone from electricians to medical clinic staff to cooks and dishwashers.

"Government operations follow the law of inertia and it's a big wheel," he said.

While the largest picketlines in northern Ontario are outside the taxation centre in Sudbury, there are federal workers on strike across the region from Gore Bay to Kirkland Lake. (Erik White/CBC )

"Last week, I'm sure, it sort of continued to kind of grind along, but I see very shortly, probably by the end of this week, that wheel is going to start to come off."

Bovair says he's heard that the kitchen has started serving military staff on paper plates during the strike and might have to switch to takeaway meals only.

He says his members are definitely hoping for a "fair" wage increase after listening to them for the past few months talk about how "astounded" they are at the rising cost of groceries and other essentials.

Some 120 of the 3,000 workers at the Canada Revenue Agency in Sudbury have been deemed essential and stay on the job during the strike, but the local union president says the government is not telling them what service level citizens are receiving. (Erik White/CBC )

Some federal services have been deemed essential and continue to be offered during the strike.

In Timmins, there are 260 Service Canada employees who process claims for employment insurance, Canada Pension Plan, old age security and other government programs.

But local union treasurer Allana Porter says 78 per cent of their processing staff were declared essential and are still on the job, leaving only about 75 or so out on the picketline.

The union says that 78 per cent of the 260 employees of Service Canada in Timmins have been deemed essential and are working through the strike. (CBC)

"We're here for them. We are doing this for them," she said.

"We don't feel that we're asking too much and we're hoping to raise the bar a little bit for Canadian workers everywhere. We think it sets a precedent and an example if the government pays its own employees fairly."