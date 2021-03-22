North Bay mayor Al McDonald says the federal government is downloading responsibility for gun legislation to municipalities — and it's not sitting right with communities across northern Ontario.

Since Bill C-21 was introduced in February, municipal leaders across the country have raised concerns about a proposal that municipalities could introduce bylaws to control or ban handguns.

McDonald's comments come after a meeting with mayors of five northern Ontario cities last week, including Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Sudbury, Timmins and North Bay..

The proposed legislation — part of changes to the criminal code — would throw Ottawa's support behind cities that ban handguns.

But McDonald says that could create a confusing patchwork of rules across the region.

"You need something, in this case, right across the country, so that everybody understands what the rule in the law is. And as Canadians, we respect law," he said.

"In our case, we're just speaking for northern Ontario, [but] I think Canadians want a clear law right across the land."

McDonald says people concerned about the changes should contact their local Member of Parliament.

The federal government has already enacted some changes to firearm regulations, adding new guns to the list of restricted firearms last May, and says it's fully committed to helping cities stay safe.