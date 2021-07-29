The federal government doled out some dollars to the airport in Greater Sudbury, Ont., today.

More than $3.5 million will go to the Sudbury Airport Community Development Corporation (SACDC). The financial support is from the Government of Canada's Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI).

A news release states the "non-repayable contribution will help mitigate the financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"It is important to protect our regional air transportation ecosystems for the thousands of workers employed by this sector and for the many businesses and communities that depend on it," said Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor.

"We know that air connectivity to all regions is essential to healthy, inclusive economic growth, and supporting it is part of our plan to build back a stronger, more resilient economy," she added.

During a news conference on Thursday, $3.5 million in federal funding was announced for the Greater Sudbury Airport. Pictured from left: city councillor Mike Jakubo, Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré, Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre and airport CEO Todd Tripp. (Supplied by Marc Serré)

"I am proud of how our government is answering the call for help from the Greater Sudbury Airport and other regional airports like it across the country," said Paul Lefebvre, member of parliament for Sudbury.

"Air transportation is key to maintaining the health of our regional economy and its future growth, and this investment will help it take off as the economy bounces back," he said.

The financial support from the federal government is meant to support the operations of the Sudbury airport for one year, and will maintain 27 jobs.

Sudbury Airport CEO Todd Tripp called the $3.5-million "critical support" from the federal Regional Air Transportation Initiative. He says it will help bring stability to the facility and the aviation sector. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

"I would like to thank the Government of Canada for this important investment through FedNor that will help us continue to service the communities and businesses of this region," said Todd Tripp, CEO for the Greater Sudbury Airport.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic negative impact on the air travel and transportation industry, and this critical support through the federal Regional Air Transportation Initiative will help bring stability to our facilities and our sector," he said.

In a previous interview with CBC earlier this month, Tripp said the finances and reserve funds for the airport had depleted over the past 16 months, and that they had not yet been able to acquire any government relief. The airport does have a borrowing agreement with the City of Greater Sudbury.

RATI launched in March 2021, to support access to air transportation and regional ecosystems. The government says it enables the continuation of existing air routes and ensures airports remain operational and able to contribute to regional economic growth, while adapting to new post-COVID-19 realities and requirements.

Similar funding was announced on Wednesday for the airport in Sault Ste. Marie, with RATI providing $2.15 million in financial support for the Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation (SSMADC).