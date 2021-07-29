$3.5M from feds to help Sudbury airport mitigate financial pressures from pandemic
Funding to support operations of the Greater Sudbury airport for 1 year, maintain 27 jobs
The federal government doled out some dollars to the airport in Greater Sudbury, Ont., today.
More than $3.5 million will go to the Sudbury Airport Community Development Corporation (SACDC). The financial support is from the Government of Canada's Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI).
A news release states the "non-repayable contribution will help mitigate the financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic."
"It is important to protect our regional air transportation ecosystems for the thousands of workers employed by this sector and for the many businesses and communities that depend on it," said Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor.
"We know that air connectivity to all regions is essential to healthy, inclusive economic growth, and supporting it is part of our plan to build back a stronger, more resilient economy," she added.
"I am proud of how our government is answering the call for help from the Greater Sudbury Airport and other regional airports like it across the country," said Paul Lefebvre, member of parliament for Sudbury.
"Air transportation is key to maintaining the health of our regional economy and its future growth, and this investment will help it take off as the economy bounces back," he said.
The financial support from the federal government is meant to support the operations of the Sudbury airport for one year, and will maintain 27 jobs.
"I would like to thank the Government of Canada for this important investment through FedNor that will help us continue to service the communities and businesses of this region," said Todd Tripp, CEO for the Greater Sudbury Airport.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic negative impact on the air travel and transportation industry, and this critical support through the federal Regional Air Transportation Initiative will help bring stability to our facilities and our sector," he said.
In a previous interview with CBC earlier this month, Tripp said the finances and reserve funds for the airport had depleted over the past 16 months, and that they had not yet been able to acquire any government relief. The airport does have a borrowing agreement with the City of Greater Sudbury.
RATI launched in March 2021, to support access to air transportation and regional ecosystems. The government says it enables the continuation of existing air routes and ensures airports remain operational and able to contribute to regional economic growth, while adapting to new post-COVID-19 realities and requirements.
Similar funding was announced on Wednesday for the airport in Sault Ste. Marie, with RATI providing $2.15 million in financial support for the Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation (SSMADC).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?