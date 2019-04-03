Skip to Main Content
Millions of dollars in scaffolding coming down in downtown Sudbury after 3 years
New

Millions of dollars in scaffolding coming down in downtown Sudbury after 3 years

Three years and over $2 million taxdollars later, the scaffolding that has encircled the federal building in downtown Sudbury is coming down.

Facade repairs cost $1.2 million, while three years of scaffolding runs $920,000

Erik White · CBC News ·
Workers remove scaffolding from around the federal building in downtown Sudbury that first went up in the spring of 2016. (Erik White/CBC )

Three years and over $2 million taxdollars later, the scaffolding that has encircled the federal building in downtown Sudbury is coming down. 

It was put up in the spring of 2016 because pieces of granite were falling off the building onto the streets below.

Two years later, construction actually began on replacing the cladding at a cost of $1.2 million.

Renting the scaffolding for the last three cost Canadian taxpayers $920,000.

"It's longer than we would have liked," says Stephen Boyne, regional director of professional and technical services for Public Services and Procurement Canada. 

"We would have liked it to have been completed on schedule. But building projects are complicated undertakings, particularly when you start talking about things that have got a heritage aspect."

The scaffolding encircling the federal building was put up nearly two years before construction began to protect the public from pieces of the facade that were falling off. (Erik White/CBC)

Boyne says one of the delays was finding granite that matched the cladding originally put on the building, which the federal government considers a heritage structure, back in 1957. 

"The idea is that at the end of the exercise, the building will look the same as the building looked before, without the deficiencies, the damage that caused us to do the repairs in the first place," he says.

About the Author

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.