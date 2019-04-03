Three years and over $2 million taxdollars later, the scaffolding that has encircled the federal building in downtown Sudbury is coming down.

It was put up in the spring of 2016 because pieces of granite were falling off the building onto the streets below.

Two years later, construction actually began on replacing the cladding at a cost of $1.2 million.

Renting the scaffolding for the last three cost Canadian taxpayers $920,000.

"It's longer than we would have liked," says Stephen Boyne, regional director of professional and technical services for Public Services and Procurement Canada.

"We would have liked it to have been completed on schedule. But building projects are complicated undertakings, particularly when you start talking about things that have got a heritage aspect."

The scaffolding encircling the federal building was put up nearly two years before construction began to protect the public from pieces of the facade that were falling off. (Erik White/CBC)

Boyne says one of the delays was finding granite that matched the cladding originally put on the building, which the federal government considers a heritage structure, back in 1957.

"The idea is that at the end of the exercise, the building will look the same as the building looked before, without the deficiencies, the damage that caused us to do the repairs in the first place," he says.