Three months ago Ontario declared a state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The province's economy "is down," but as things start to re-open, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli says he's hopeful Ontario will make a full recovery.

"We're going to come out of this roaring. I honestly believe that it's not going to be soon ... you don't just flip a switch on. I think it [has been] a wake up call," he said in an interview with Morning North host Markus Schwabe.

"All the sickness and the death ... that is tantamount ... it's the first thing we think about every morning. But you know, in reality, we've got to think about how we're going to recover. I think we'll come out better."

Fedeli, who is also the minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, says the feedback his offices are receiving indicates the province's re-opening strategy is going well.

"The next phase will be stage two in southern Ontario — Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex. Those three need to catch up. It'll be the science that opens those three," he said.

"I'm not entirely convinced that the medical community is ready for that yet. And it will be based on the science. We want to get going, but it's got to be done safely."

"It's that safety and the well-being of families — that's what keeps us up at night. But it's also what gets us up in the morning, because we want to do the best for them. I think we have been solidly productive getting things out there, moving things along with the people."

Fedeli says the pandemic restrictions have been particularly tough on people who are 'life-long entrepreneurs.'

Restaurant owners, for example, are trying to recapture customers now that outdoor patios have been given the green light. But when the snow starts to fly, and customers want to go indoors, Fedeli said further re-opening at that time remains unclear.

"If the science tells us there's a way to do it and the numbers have flattened and it's safe to do, and you can do a few things with respect to sanitization and the masks if the science tells us yes ... if the science says no, then the answer is going to be no," he said.

"The safety of our families is first and foremost with everything we do."