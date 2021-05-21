Feast on Persian food from this hidden downtown Sudbury restaurant

Mall food courts, for the most part, are generally populated with fast food restaurants. The one at Elm Place in Sudbury — also known as the Rainbow Centre — is no exception.

But back in December, a new vendor opened up selling food you don't usually find in a northern Ontario mall.

I'm talking freshly grilled joojeh (chicken) kebabs, served with fluffy saffron rice.

Joojeh (chicken) kebab, with grilled tomato and saffron rice. (Eyvan Persian Cuisine)

Marinated olives with pomegranate molasses, walnut and herbs.

Marinated olives with pomegranate molasses, ground walnut and herbs. (Eyvan Persian Cuisine)

And fresh baklava, studded with not one, but three types of nuts.

Baklava with walnuts, pistachio and almond. (Eyvan Persian Cuisine)

Eyvan Persian Cuisine is one of the only places in the region where you can experience this type of food. To learn more about the business, I met up with owner Mohammad Abdollahzadeh.

I started by asking him to describe Persian cooking. Tap on the player to hear more.

Eyvan Persian Cuisine is located in the Elm Place mall food court in downtown Sudbury. You can walk into the mall or find them on delivery apps.

