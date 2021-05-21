Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Feast on Persian food from this hidden downtown Sudbury restaurant

Jonathan Pinto learned about Eyvan, a tiny Persian restaurant hidden in a rather unusual location in downtown Sudbury.

Eyvan Persian Food is located inside the Elm Place food court

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Mohammad Abdollahzadeh owns Eyvan Persian Cuisine in downtown Sudbury's Elm Place mall. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Mall food courts, for the most part, are generally populated with fast food restaurants. The one at Elm Place in Sudbury — also known as the Rainbow Centre — is no exception.

But back in December, a new vendor opened up selling food you don't usually find in a northern Ontario mall.

I'm talking freshly grilled joojeh (chicken) kebabs, served with fluffy saffron rice.

Joojeh (chicken) kebab, with grilled tomato and saffron rice. (Eyvan Persian Cuisine)

Marinated olives with pomegranate molasses, walnut and herbs.

Marinated olives with pomegranate molasses, ground walnut and herbs. (Eyvan Persian Cuisine)

And fresh baklava, studded with not one, but three types of nuts.

Baklava with walnuts, pistachio and almond. (Eyvan Persian Cuisine)

Eyvan Persian Cuisine is one of the only places in the region where you can experience this type of food. To learn more about the business, I met up with owner Mohammad Abdollahzadeh.

I started by asking him to describe Persian cooking. Tap on the player to hear more.

Up North7:33Northern Nosh: Eyvan Persian Cuisine
Jonathan met up with Mohammad Abdollahzadeh, owner of Eyvan Persian Cuisine in the Elm Place mall food court in downtown Sudbury. He started by asking Abdollahzadeh to describe Persian cooking. 7:33

Eyvan Persian Cuisine is located in the Elm Place mall food court in downtown Sudbury. You can walk into the mall or find them on delivery apps.

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

