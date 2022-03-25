Study calls for revitalization of Cochrane, Ont., polar bear habitat

The Town of Cochrane, Ont., will need to revitalize and rebrand its 18-year-old polar bear habitat according to a recent feasibility study.

In 2019 the town received $42,500 from the province to develop a feasibility study to establish a research isolation facility at the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat.

"Cochrane is an important economic hub," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, in a press release about the funding. "By investing in projects from varied sectors, our government is promoting a more diverse economy and supporting job creation in the community."

While the town received the funds in 2019, the funding was announced on March 24, 2022, along with Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation support for a number of other initiatives in Cochrane.

Jason Boyer, the town's director of community services, said the work on the facility's rebranding, and its new mandate, has not started yet, but the study provided "a toolbox of things that we can do and things that we can work towards revitalizing our tourist destination and rebranding it."

The habitat is the world's largest facility of its kind, dedicated solely to the care of polar bears. It includes around 10 hectares of enclosures that feature different environments such as a boreal forest and a subarctic area.

Boyer said the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for the facility, since it cut back on tourism income.

"But we're quite excited over the last couple of months to kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel and to be coming out of the challenges that we've had over the last two years," he said.

Boyer said the town council recently placed the habitat under the community services portfolio.

"We think that this is what will provide synergies and efficiencies within the operations and be a better connection between the facility, tourism and council and how municipal operations run," he said.

To become more financially stable, he said the habitat will reduce its expenses and look for more funding opportunities from grants and donors. Those changes come as the town considers reducing the tax levy that covers its operating expenses.

The feasibility study made a number of recommendations to increase revenues, including an expanded gift shop and an online "adopt-a-bear" program for greater visibility.