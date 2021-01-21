A feasibility study is going ahead for Junction East in Greater Sudbury.

That's an arts, culture and heritage project planned for Shaughnessy Street, which will include the Greater Sudbury Public Library, the Art Gallery of Sudbury, and other potential partners. The other part — known as Junction West — will be a convention and performance centre.

The federal government, through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, is providing the City of Greater Sudbury with $500,000, for the advancement of the Junction East project.

The money will help fund a comprehensive feasibility study for the development, such as architectural planning, and community consultation before construction begins.

'There is an overwhelming library of proof that arts, culture and heritage provide value to communities in the forms of quality of life, downtown revitalization, a sense of community, attraction and retention of creative professionals, economic development and tourism," mayor Brian Bigger said during a news conference Thursday.

"This project will help bring residents and families together in a bigger, better and inclusive programming space where they will experience arts, science, technology and innovation," he added.

"Investing in the Junction East project will help tie spaces of cultural importance together in Nickel-Belt - Greater Sudbury," said Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt.

"Arts and culture remain a vibrant part of our communities, and this funding will help ensure our local talent and attractions can be accessible and enjoyable for all," he said.

The Sudbury Theatre Centre and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association are potential partners in Junction East.

According to the city's website, the 62,000 square foot Junction East building is slated to open in 2024.

"We all look forward to creating a cultural hub in our downtown, a landmark space that promotes diversity, learning, creativity," Bigger said.

Greater Sudbury is seeking input from the community on the development of a design for Junction East. Residents can participate in virtual consultation sessions on Feb 22, and again in April. A survey is also available on the city's website.