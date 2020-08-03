Police in northeastern Ontario are reporting two deaths over the long weekend.

Bradley Alston, 28, from Little Current, was pronounced dead after his body was found floating in Pike Lake, near Sheguindah, Saturday night.

Witnesses saw Alston fishing a short time before seeing the body, OPP said.

Alston was not wearing a life jacket, OPP added.

The investigation continues, with police trying to determine the exact cause of Alston's death.

Earlier on Saturday, Brett Haines, 25, of Udora, died after jumping off a 34-foot rock face of Eighteen Mile Island, in the north channel of the French River.

Two other swimmers made the same jump, OPP said, Haines was the third person to jump, but resurfaced unconscious.

He was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of Ontario's Chief Coroner. Foul play is not suspected.