Suspect in deadly downtown Sudbury stabbing arrested in Toronto
Sudbury

Sudbury Police say a suspect in the fatal stabbing downtown this week has been arrested in Toronto and is being brought back north.

Douglas Jeffries, 32, will appear in Sudbury bail court on Saturday

CBC News ·
Sudbury police say 32-year-old Douglas Jeffries, a suspect in Wednesday's fatal stabbing downtown, has been arrested in Toronto. (Supplied/Greater Sudbury Police Service)

The Toronto Police Service arrested 32-year-old Douglas Jeffries on a charge of second degree murder. He will attend bail court on Oct. 17.

The arrest comes after a 25-year-old man was stabbed outside a cash store on Elm Street on Wednesday. He later died of his injuries in hospital. Police say the two knew each other.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the man whose life was taken as a result of this violent attack," Greater Sudbury Police Service stated in a news release.

City police have been investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Elm Street in Sudbury's downtown, Oct. 14. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)
