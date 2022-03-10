Sudbury police say man dead after fatal snowmobile crash

Sudbury police said one man is dead following a snowmobile crash.

On Wednesday, police were called about a single snowmobile crash on Whitewater Lake in Azilda. Police said the machine was being driven eastbound, when it hit a snow drift. The driver was ejected from the machine.

Police said the 41-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

His name will not be released at the request of the family.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sudbury police.