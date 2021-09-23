One person was killed and two were wounded in a shooting in Timmins, Ont., police said.

The shooting happened at the Father Les Costello apartment building early Thursday morning, they said.

Police responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. ET.

One man died of his injuries, and another man and a woman were both injured and taken to hospital.

Timmins police said they arrested a male suspect based on a collaborative investigation with the Greater Sudbury Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police. The suspect remains in custody.

Police said there is no ongoing risk to the public, but anyone with information about the shooting should call the Timmins Police Service at 705-264-1201.