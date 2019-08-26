Police say a 37-year-old man from Sheshegwaning First Nation has been charged with second degree murder after a shooting on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.

UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police were called to a disturbance at a residence on Shignicoing Road in Sheshegwaning First Nation around 4:40 a.m.

Police said they found a 30-year-old woman who had been fatally shot.

The suspect was arrested without incident, and is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court Monday.