Skip to Main Content
Man arrested after woman killed on Manitoulin Island
Sudbury

Man arrested after woman killed on Manitoulin Island

Police say a 37-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after a shooting on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.

Suspect charged with second degree murder

CBC News ·
Police have charged a 37-year-old man with second degree murder. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Police say a 37-year-old man from Sheshegwaning First Nation has been charged with second degree murder after a shooting on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.

UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police were called to a disturbance at a residence on Shignicoing Road in Sheshegwaning First Nation around 4:40 a.m.

Police said they found a 30-year-old woman who had been fatally shot. 

The suspect was arrested without incident, and is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|