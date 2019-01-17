Skip to Main Content
Fatal Highway 17 crash in December results in charge being laid

Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old Sudbury woman has been charged after a fatal crash last month.

Crash killed 1 driver from North Bay

OPP say a driver has been charged with careless driving causing death after a fatal crash on Highway 17 in December. (Supplied/OPP)

On Dec. 16, police were called to the two vehicle crash on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Markstay-Warren.

Carole Mantha, 53, of North Bay, was killed in the crash.

Police say an 18-year-old woman, the driver of the other vehicle, has been charged with careless driving causing death.

She's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.

