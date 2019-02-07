OPP investigating fatal fire on Manitoulin Island
An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a burned structure on Manitoulin Island.
On Monday, police were asked to check on the well-being of a man in a home in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Island. Officers were not able to get there due to its remote location and poor weather.
On Tuesday, OPP with the assistance of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry found a burned structure under snow. On Wednesday, human remains were found inside.
Police say the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.
The OPP Forensic Identification Unit, the coroner and the fire marshal are also helping with the investigation.
