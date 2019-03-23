One person dead after fire near Englehart
One person died in a fire Thursday morning, northeast of Englehart. The victim's name has not been released.
OPP and Ontario Fire Marshal both looking into cause of fire
Provincial police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are looking into a fatal fire from yesterday, northeast of Englehart.
Fire crews were called to a fire on Day Mar Road in Marter Township, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Provincial police say one person died in the fire.
The victim's name has not been released.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation by both the OPP Forensic Identification Service and the Ontario Fire Marshal.
