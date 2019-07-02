OPP investigating fatal dirt bike crash in Whitefish Falls
Provincial Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash near Whitefish Falls, just north of Manitoulin Island.
Single-vehicle crash occurred over long weekend, police say
OPP said they were called to a single-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near Fox Lake Road.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim.
The investigation continues.