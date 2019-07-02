Skip to Main Content
OPP investigating fatal dirt bike crash in Whitefish Falls
Sudbury

Provincial Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash near Whitefish Falls, just north of Manitoulin Island.

Single-vehicle crash occurred over long weekend, police say

CBC News ·
The OPP says a dirt bike crash in Whitefish Falls claimed the life of its driver. (CBC)

OPP said they were called to a single-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near Fox Lake Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The investigation continues.

