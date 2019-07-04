Highway 69 closed due to fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 69 is closed south of Sudbury due to a “serious collision” that has killed one person.
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 69 is closed south of Sudbury due to a "serious collision" that has killed one person.
It happened south of French River. The highway is closed between Highway 124 and Highway 64.
Police haven't said how many vehicles are involved. It's not known when the highway will reopen.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.