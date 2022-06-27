One person killed in Highway 17 crash east of Espanola, Ont.

One person was killed in a car crash on Highway 17 east of Espanola, Ont., on Sunday, said the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said two vehicles collided and one of the drivers was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police identified him as Fern Belanger, 66, of Nairn Centre.

The passenger in Belanger's vehicle was also brought to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries from the crash.

Police said Highway 17 was closed "for a significant amount of time" while police investigated the crash.

The OPP says the investigation is still ongoing.