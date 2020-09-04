Almaguin Highlands OPP are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that happened early this morning near Burk's Falls.

Police say the collision happened on Highway 11 South within Armour Township.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The Southbound lanes of Highway 11 at the junction of Pickerel and Jack Lake Road are currently closed. Traffic is being directed onto Highway 520.