Highway 11 closed near Cobalt due to fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is currently closed near Cobalt due to a fatal collision.
OPP say detours available
On Wednesday morning around 10, police were called to the two vehicle crash.
Highway 11 is currently closed between Highway 64 and 65. A detour is available for northbound vehicles through Highway 63 in North Bay. Southbound vehicles can use Highway 65 in Temiskaming Shores.
Police say both detours will take drivers to Highway 101 and through Temiscaming, Quebec.
Police say the name of the deceased is not being released until their family is notified.
