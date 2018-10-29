Diane Windsor of Brantford dead after car crash this weekend in Markstay
OPP say a woman from southern Ontario is dead following a crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 p.m. on highway 17 in Markstay
The two vehicle crash happened in the municipality of Markstay-Warren at approximately 1:49 p.m.
Police say an eastbound car crossed the centre line and hit a westbound vehicle.
Diane Windsor, a 58-year-old woman from Brantford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP technical traffic collision investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.