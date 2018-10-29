OPP say a woman from southern Ontario is dead following a crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.

The two vehicle crash happened in the municipality of Markstay-Warren at approximately 1:49 p.m.

Police say an eastbound car crossed the centre line and hit a westbound vehicle.

Diane Windsor, a 58-year-old woman from Brantford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP technical traffic collision investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.