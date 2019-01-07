Sudbury police say a single vehicle crash Sunday night has killed one person.

Around 11 pm, police say a green Buick four-door sedan travelling at a high rate of speed left the road and hit a rock cut on Big Nickel Road. The driver, the only person in the vehicle, died.

Police say due to extensive injuries, the driver's identity has not yet been confirmed. Police are working with the Centre of Forensic Science to identify the person.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact police.