One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision along Highway 69 at French River.

Provincial police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say a northbound pickup truck crossed the centre median and collided with a rock cut on the opposite side of the road.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Craig Bagshaw of Barrie.

OPP had a portion of the highway closed in both directions for six hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any details connected to the case should contact Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers.