1 dead in Highway 17 collision west of Sudbury
A collision on Highway 17, west of Sudbury, has claimed one life. Provincial police say the two vehicle crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, just east of Nairn Centre.
OPP did have the highway closed for several hours for the investigation, but the road has since reopened.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
