Farming gets boost in northern Ontario as province announces $6M in funding

Northern Ontario farmers could be riding a "tremendous economic boom" following an influx of funding from provincial coffers.

Michel Champagne, general manager of West Nipissing East Sudbury Agricultural Support Projects group, said Sunday's announcement of $600,000 as part of a larger, $6 million investment through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) will help set up tile drainage projects on local farms.

During the Royal Agricultural Fair, the province said 17 projects would receive funding through the NOHFC with the aim of improving crop yields and stimulating economic development across the region.

Although tile draining is a relatively new approach to farming in the north, proponents say it's already helped extend the growing season by several weeks.

"Because of climate change, we get more climate events where there is a lot of water which can drown out a lot of crops," Champagne said.

"Tile drainage removes the water rapidly, "so [farmers] can get on the fields much earlier in the spring, and they are able to get their harvests off later in the fall."

"It extendeds the season considerably."

So far, tile drainage has been used by a handful of growers in the north, Champagne said, to some success.

"We can now grow soybeans. You can now grow corn," Champagne said. "And we're setting records that are unparalleled in the province because of the tile drainage."

Champagne said farmers are also keen to try out different types of crops, with assurance they'll have more time to grow and harvest. He estimated the yields themselves have increased between 30 and 40 per cent.

Erin Rowe (left) who co-owns Truly Northern Farms with Stephane Lanteigne, says demand for space at Sudbury's farmer's market has nearly quadrupled this year. (Instagram:@trulynorthernfarms)

"We did not have elevators in Verner beforehand and now they just can't grow fast enough to be able to accommodate the increased production," Champagne said.

"There are farmers building on-farm grain storage themselves. It's been a tremendous economic boom for the agricultural community."

"And it's win-win all the way around and the economic spin off from this has just been tremendous," he said.

Agriculture groups receiving funds

The Northern Ontario Farm Innovation Alliance and Cochrane's Northeast Community Network also received NOHFC funding to install tile drainage in their operations, while Inglis Farm Drainage received a $187,000 boost to help start its tile drainage business in Earlton.

Yves Gauthier, president of the Northern Ontario Farm Innovation Alliance, said the investment will also augment the number of acres devoted to agricultural development in the province.

"The impact of tile drainage is not only seen through increased cash crop production, but also in the development of spinoff industries such as transportation and grain storage," Gauthier said.

Mark Gregorini, owner of Sudbury-based Aniko Pasta Artigianale, will also be the recipient of NOHFC funding. The handmade pasta producer will be netting $299,192 to renovate its facility and purchase equipment.

"Aniko Pasta Artigianale was born out of the local food movement, with a mission to manufacture and distribute artisanal pasta made with ingredients from Northern Ontario," Gregorini said.

"This new business will provide employment opportunities in Sudbury and support farmers and growers in the region, doing its part to strengthen the local food system."