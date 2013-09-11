There is a big change happening with the Farmers' Market this year in Greater Sudbury, but it has to do with the logistics of how it's all organized and run.

The city has handed over the reins to the newly formed not-for profit group called the Greater Sudbury Market Association, made up of vendors and volunteers.

Thomas Merrit, vice-chair of the association, said transferring operations to a non-profit group will free them of some bureaucratic red tape.

"The market has been part of Sudbury for many many decades and the city recognizes the value of having a market in the community, and just the community feel for the market itself," Merrit said.

"But the city doesn't want to be in the business of running a market. So we've transitioned to an independent non-profit and we have just incorporated that independent group."

"The idea is to keep the vibrant community feel for that market but I hope it expands in a way that we couldn't do while we were actually part of the city," he said.

Thomas Merritt,shown here at the Northern Water Sports Centre, is the vice-chair of the Greater Sudbury Market Association. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

One of the ways they hope to expand is by listening to what people in the community expect and want from their market, he said.

"I think all the board members are welcome to hear things from the community," Merrit said. "What do you love about the market? What would you love to see at the market that we don't have now? What do you want to make sure never goes away?"

"So as we make this transition we are able to reinforce the things we love, and change some of the things that may be challenging," he said.

Merrit adds that becoming a non-profit will be beneficial for the vendors who won't have to deal with red tape at the city.

"Now as an independent non-profit we've got a little bit more flexibility and we'll be able to work more closely with the vendors to say what's working, what's not working , how do we make this a little bit easier for the vendors and hopefully a better place for the community that's coming out."

The 2019 market season will begin June 1.

It will be set up at the Elgin Street location on Saturdays throughout the summer and the York Street parking lot Thursday evenings.