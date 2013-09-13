Two Sudbury men want to make it easier for you to purchase locally produced products from northern Ontario.

Sean Barrette and Craig Young started the Facebook group Farm to Table — Northern Ontario about a week ago.

Barrette says it's a place for farmers to sell their products to new consumers and to allow customers to see what's available to purchase from local producers.

"It's essentially a repository of that information," he said. "We're trying to get as many farmers on board as we can to help facilitate that supply chain. It's another avenue for them."

He says given the current situation of people self-isolating due to COVID-19, many don't want to go to large grocery stores for supplies.

He says he hopes the group will be a lasting lesson in buying local.

"To recognize going forward that the shorter your supply chain is, the more secure it is," he said.

In the past week, Barette says hundreds of people have joined the group.

"We've had several farmers already joining," he said.

"They're encouraged to give a price list, they're encouraged to present their products. It's less an online market than it is just a place to get that information and contact them directly."

Barrette admits it's an idea he's personally interested in.

"I'm very interested in knowing what's out there just minutes from my door," he said. "It's not always easy to find that information all in one place."