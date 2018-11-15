A patient seeing Dr. Renée Jacques in Sudbury might think "family doctor" is a good way to describe her.

She is carrying her second child, due in January.

But Jacques also works at Boreal Family Medicine with her husband Dr. Sam Peters.

They both studied at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, got married and decided to run a medical clinic together as well.

"It came naturally," Peters says.

"We've always trained together, over the last six years we've done all our placements together, so for us it's an easy decision," Jacques says.

And they hired Renée's father Raymond Jacques, a family doctor for 30 years in northern Ontario, to also work at the clinic.

