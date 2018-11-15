Skip to Main Content
A family of family doctors opens new clinic in Sudbury
Audio

A family of family doctors opens new clinic in Sudbury

At a new family medical clinic in Sudbury south end you could be helped by one of two married doctors or her father. And her mother works there too.

New clinic in Sudbury's south end opened in September and is accepting patients

Erik White · CBC News ·
Dr. Sam Peters (left) and his wife Dr. Renee Jacques recently opened Boreal Family Medicine in Sudbury and hired Renee's father Raymond, who has been a family doctor for 30 years. (Erik White/CBC)

A patient seeing Dr. Renée Jacques in Sudbury might think "family doctor" is a good way to describe her.

She is carrying her second child, due in January.

But Jacques also works at Boreal Family Medicine with her husband Dr. Sam Peters.

They both studied at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, got married and decided to run a medical clinic together as well.

"It came naturally," Peters says.

"We've always trained together, over the last six years we've done all our placements together, so for us it's an easy decision," Jacques says. 

And they hired Renée's father Raymond Jacques, a family doctor for 30 years in northern Ontario, to also work at the clinic.

Hear more of their story here: 

A new medical clinic in Sudbury's south end takes "family medicine" to new levels. It's run by married doctors Renee Jacques and Sam Peters, but you might also get served by Renee's father, a doctor, or her mother, a nurse who helps out in the office. The CBC's Erik White stopped by Boreal Family Medicine and asked them how their romantic and professional partnership began. 6:24

About the Author

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories