Sudbury

Sudbury, Ont., woman dead after falling through ice near Parry Sound

A woman from Sudbury, Ont., died after falling through the ice on a lake in Seguin Township, Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed.

Police say Heather Lockwood, 29, was reported missing on Jan. 25

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman from Sudbury, Ont. fell through the ice on a lake near Parry Sound, while on a snowmobile. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Police said Heather Lockwood, 29, was reported missing on Jan. 25. Along with the Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services, they followed tracks from her snowmobile on Oastler Lake, near Parry Sound, which led to open water.

