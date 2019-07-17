The Greater Sudbury Police Service, the City of Greater Sudbury and the Greater Sudbury Public Library have all been dealing with fake Facebook accounts.

For all three organizations, a fake account was created to look just like the real thing, with one difference — the "e" in "greater" was removed and the word was spelled "grater."

"They don't look like they're serving much purpose at the moment, they look like somebody is setting them up to cause a bit of mischief to be honest, there's not a lot of activity on them," said Aaron Langille, a professor of computer science and video game design at Laurentian University.

"I can't imagine that they have much purpose other than to cause a bit of mischief," he said.

He says unlike other social media platforms, Facebook doesn't allow parody or fake accounts. Social media sites like Twitter and Instagram allow for parody accounts as long as the account is clearly described as such.

On Wednesday all three fake accounts were removed from Facebook.

"We do not tolerate misrepresentation on our platform and work quickly to disable imposter accounts. We will continue to monitor and take action in line with our policies and strongly encourage people to use all available reporting and blocking tools," said a Facebook spokesperson.

A fake Facebook account called "City of Grater Sudbury" was removed from Facebook on Wednesday.

After receiving reports, Facebook says the accounts were removed for violating Facebook's Community Standards for misrepresentation and spam.

Both the City of Greater Sudbury and the Greater Sudbury Police Service say they reported the accounts to Facebook and tried to educate people that the accounts were imposters.

While the fake city, police and library accounts only lasted a few days, Langille says these types of Facebook accounts could be used for harmful purposes.

"It's probably somebody looking to stir up trouble or to get users engaged in a conversation and then to potentially use parts of that conversation for malicious purposes against those users, the same way a phishing scam or email scams come in and they look like your bank... and they're actually just sort of looking for information that they can use for terrible purposes," said Langille.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service posted on their Facebook page letting the public know about the fake account. The fake account has since been deleted by Facebook. (Source/Facebook)

He says there are a few things to watch for when looking for fake Facebook accounts. He says the spelling can be clude, like the "grater" Facebook accounts.

"Always double check before you post something that might be sensitive, so, you know, sort of protect yourself if you're not sure if you're on the right site or not, double check, think before you post and if you think that you're a victim of one of these impersonation accounts, contact the social media support right away," Langille said.