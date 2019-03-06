A non-profit agency in Sudbury helping residents living on limited incomes buy quality foods at a lower cost is looking to expand.

The Social Planning Council of Sudbury set up a fair food market in a south-end neighbourhood approximately one year ago.

Annette Babcock, a senior social planner with the community hub, told CBC News that the market is held once a month at 1960 Paris Street to provide fresh produce at a lower cost.

The group sources the food from Harvest King. That company provides it at a discount.

So far, Babcock said, the market has been very well received. They also combine the market with other services, like legal counseling.

"People are telling us that it's really tough to make ends meet and and also that they don't have access to services," Babcock said. "A lot of people in social housing neighbourhoods don't go to mainstream services because they don't feel comfortable."

"And what we found is that if we bring services to them then they participate and in doing so they can improve their neighbourhoods."

Family activities

"By bringing in affordable produce and also hosting other activities in the neighbourhood like family Zumba, and having the Community Legal Clinic come in and answer people's legal questions, fun activities for the kids, people are having a place to come to hang out to meet their neighbourhood," Babcock said.

Babcock said it not only helps people eat healthy on a low budget, but it provides a sense of belonging and safety in the neighbourhood.

The program, funded by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, has been such a success that the organizers are hoping to expand later in March.

"We are going to be opening a second market on Bruce Street," Babcock said. "We think it's going to likely be in Prism Co-op in their common room. And right now we are getting ready to train a new little bunch of volunteers, who will then run that market."

According to Babcock, the fair food market is based on a similar initiative in Attawapiskat, where the community has long been battling high food prices.