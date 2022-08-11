The city of Greater Sudbury's community safety department has a new team member of the four-legged variety.

Neely is a black lab and golden retriever mix who supports paramedics and firefighters as a facility dog. Her job is to give them emotional support through direct contact and reduce the daily stresses that can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder over time.

"What Neely does is she uses different body pressures to help alleviate stress with people," said Lyndsay Fearnley-Ungar, Neely's main handler and a community paramedic based in Sudbury.

"So she might cuddle them. She might just put her chin on their lap. And what this does is interacting with her sort of stops the brain from processing in a certain manner."

Fearnley-Ungar said Sudbury's fire and paramedic services chief Joseph Nicholls witnessed how someone's personal dog helped paramedics in Ottawa and looked into options for Sudbury.

The city connected with an organization called National Service Dogs, based in Cambridge, Ont., which trains service dogs that serve a number of different roles.

Lyndsay Fearnley-Ungar is a community paramedic in Sudbury and the primary handler for Neely, a facility dog who helps first responders manage their mental health. (Submitted by Lyndsay Fearnley-Ungar)

Danielle Forbes, National Service Dogs' executive director and co-founder, said their claim to fame has been their autism service dogs program.

More recently, they have also started to train facility dogs like Neely that will help anywhere from 150 to 400 people in a given year.

"We want dogs that are super resilient," Forbes said.

"And because we take two years to let the dogs fully mature physically and mentally and we assess them at every point in their development, we can make sure that the dogs we deploy out in those situations are resilient enough to be able to handle coming in contact and working with multiple people."

Forbes said Neely is their first facility dog to work with paramedics, but others have worked with firefighters.

She said service dogs aren't a cure all to help address mental health challenges with first responders, but they are one tool that can help make a difference.

"Not everybody enjoys interacting with a dog, but for those who do, it can get them into a healthier mindset," Forbes said.

Making a difference

Nathan Melin, the city of Greater Sudbury's assistant deputy chief, said Neely has already made a difference for first responders in a short time.

"It's amazing how she's able to hone in, I guess, on the people that do need some special attention," he said.

"And by either leaning up against them or putting her head in your hand or on your lap, she allows the people just to start petting her."

Melin said the city could serve as a model for other communities that might consider facility dogs to support first responders.