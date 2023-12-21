A trustee resigns from a Sudbury school board as some question his behaviour on social media

Some members of Sudbury's LGBTQ+ community believe their documentation of a school board trustee's behaviour on social media played a role in his recent departure from the position.

In a meeting earlier this week, the Sudbury Catholic school board accepted trustee Stefano Presenza's letter of resignation dated Nov. 23.

Presenza says he's leaving the role due to changes in his personal and family circumstances. He did not respond to an interview request from CBC.

The chair of the board, Michael Bellmore, says there is no connection between Presenza's resignation and a complaint the board acknowledged about his behaviour on social media on Nov. 21.

It was the second complaint of this nature the board has received about Presenza.

The first complaint, lodged earlier in the spring, documented instances where Presenza shared or liked transphobic and racist content online.

Bellmore says after that complaint the board met with Presenza to discuss his online activity.

"We take situations like that seriously," he said.

"We did some background research. We had a discussion. My understanding is that [he] voluntarily removed [his] social media presence and we considered that to be resolved."

But the matter was not resolved, according to some members of Sudbury Pride. Its co-chair Laur O'Gorman alleges Stefano Presenza continued his online activity under the name Steve Prezzi.

A screen shot taken by a member of Sudbury Pride suggests the accounts of Stefano Presenza and Steve Prezzi are linked. (File submitted by Sudbury Pride)

O'Gorman documented several instances of "Steve Prezzi" sharing posts meant to out celebrities for being transgender and making anti-LGBTQ+ comments.

Bellmore says the board was in the process of looking into that second complaint when Presenza handed in his resignation.

He says this second complaint would have required a more exhaustive response from the board, including an investigation to confirm that Stefano Presenza and Steve Prezzi are indeed the same user.

What power do trustees have when it comes to creating safe environments?

Presenza's resignation comes a year after the last school board elections, where scores of anti-trans candidates ran on promises to roll back protections for transgender students.

Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, says what a trustee shares or likes online can have repercussions on the schools, parents and students they represent.

"When they see [trustees] sharing content that belittles, discriminates against or spreads hatred towards diverse communities and groups, it can send a very negative message," he said.

Balgord says even if a trustee is not posting the content themselves, liking it is a form of endorsement.

"I don't think anybody goes around liking transphobic posts unless they themselves share those beliefs," he said.

He adds that the role of trustee comes with significant power.

"There are trustees who can invite anti-trans activists to say hurtful things in front of an audience of administrators, trustees and other members of the school community.