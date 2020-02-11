A board member with the Fabio Belli Foundation in Sudbury says the group plans to keep working with a local school board, even though the foundation couldn't honour a financial commitment it made to help pay for a new soccer bubble in the city.

The Rainbow District School Board says the new bubble, at Lasalle Secondary School, is now being fully funded and operated by the board after a planned donation by the Fabio Belli Foundation didn't come through.

The foundation was named after the late city councillor Fabio Belli, who pushed for such a facility to be built in the city.

Fabio Belli Foundation board member Michel Lariviere says the foundation ran into several roadblocks fulfilling its part of the partnership.

It started in 2018 when the Progressive Conservative government revoked funding to help build the dome. The funding was originally promised under the previous Liberal government.

He said the group had hoped to raise $1 million through community partnerships and grants.

But then the pandemic happened, said Lariviere.

"COVID slammed the breaks on quite a few projects," he said.

"To us specifically, it was several fundraising efforts that we couldn't really launch."

Michel Larivière is a board member of the Fabio Belli Foundation. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

He says in the meantime, the school board had to move forward.

"We completely understand that," he said. "We continue to talk with them and we will continue going forward to speak of the ways we can help honour our commitment when things get back to normal."

Lariviere says the group still feels like it has a partnership with the school board.

He says moving forward, the foundation still wants to support the development of sports infrastructure in the city.

"We want to encourage participation and access to sport and recreation in the larger sense," he said.

"So we're not just going to be about facilities, we're going to be about promoting and lobbying and supporting and facilitating access to activity for people who live in northern Ontario."