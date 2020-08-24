The Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury says its new soccer bubble is now being fully funded and operated by the board after a planned donation didn't come through.

The bubble opened in February and is located on the property of Lasalle Secondary School.

Initially, the $4.1 million project was a partnership between the school board and the Fabio Belli Foundation. The foundation was named after the late city councillor Fabio Belli, who pushed for such a facility to be built in the city.

The Rainbow Board now says it's fully operating the facility after a "donation from the Fabio Belli Foundation was not realized."

The board says "the name of the dome will reflect its location and its ownership." It adds it will work to create a plaque to "celebrate and commemorate the vision of the late Fabio Belli."

The facility will open to students when school resumes but will remain closed to the public.