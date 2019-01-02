The Homelessness Network of Sudbury has issued an extreme cold weather alert.

The alert program, an initiative funded by the City of Greater Sudbury, is put in place to protect vulnerable citizens.

It means an increase in community services when the temperature is predicted to be below —15 C, below —20 C with the windchill or when Environment Canada issues a storm watch or weather warning.

People who are homeless or have low temperatures in their homes are asked to voluntarily access shelters and services.

Those shelters include the Salvation Army men's shelter, Cedar Place for women and children and l'Association des jeunes de la rue for youth.

Also, the Elgin Street Mission extends its hours during the alert program and will open as a warming centre between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

People can also seek shelter at the Off The Street Emergency Shelter program, which opens nightly between 8:30 pm and 8 am at Christ the King Church on Ste. Anne Road.