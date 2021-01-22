Extendicare Tri-Town in outbreak status as 3 asymptomatic staff test positive for COVID -19

The Timiskaming Health Unit says three staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Extendicare Tri-Town in Haileybury — and an outbreak has been declared.

The three staff tested positive as part of the provincial asymptomatic surveillance program. The individuals are self-isolating, and contact tracing is underway.

Those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified, the health unit stated in a release.

"Although we declared yesterday that our district had zero active COVID-19 cases, we know how quickly the situation can change," said Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health and CEO for the health unit.

"We are working with partners to make sure that all precautions are in place for resident and staff safety."

Ontario's Ministry of Health requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member.