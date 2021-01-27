First doses of COVID-19 vaccine given to Extendicare Tri-Town residents

A couple who live at Extendicare Tri-Town in Haileybury, has been the first in the Timiskaming Health Unit (THU) area to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alphege and Therese Charbonneau were immunized Tuesday afternoon.

"Yesterday was a major landmark for our district's COVID-19 response," said Dr. Glenn Corneil, the health unit's acting medical officer of health.

"When we get the vaccine into the arms of long-term care home residents, we protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19."

Like all health units across the province, THU is collaborating with long-term care facilities to immunize residents of all long-term care homes, to have LTC residents receive their first dose by Feb. 5.

The health unit declared an outbreak at Extendicare Tri-Town last week, after three staff tested positive for COVID-19.