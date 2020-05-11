A resident at Extendicare Timmins tests positive for COVID-19
Province-wide testing of all long-term care residents and staff currently underway
The Porcupine Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Extendicare Timmins.
The health unit says one resident has tested positive. Under provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared in a long-term care facility after one resident or staff member tests positive.
Testing is currently being done on all residents and staff at long-term care facilities following a provincial order. The health unit says everyone at Extendicare Timmins was tested late last week.
"We are all committed to ensuring the supports are in place to protect residents and staff in this home and will continue to monitor the results as they come in," Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health for the health unit said.
"The risk of infection in the long-term care home remains low."
