Three residents at a long-term care facility in Sault Ste. Marie have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting officials to declare an outbreak at Extendicare Maple View.

Algoma Public Health says three residents who had no symptoms tested positive. They're currently in isolation.

The health unit says it is working closely with the long-term care home to take further action to protect residents and staff.

"According to the Ministry of Health criteria, one single resident or staff who tests positive for COVID-19 in a long-term care home is enough to declare an outbreak," Dr. Jennifer Loo, associate medical officer of health at Algoma Public Health said.

"Our outbreak response team is working with Maple View to identify potential exposures and to support the care team in putting heightened infection prevention and control measures in place that will reduce the risk of further spread."

The health unit says testing of all staff and the rest of the residents has been completed and all initial results are negative.

