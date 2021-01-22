Familes of those who've died of COVID-19 at Extendicare Kapuskasing are reeling from their losses. A total of 15 people have died at the long term care home — and two of them were Pierre Dorval's family members.

The facility houses roughly 60 residents.

Dorval's 83-year-old father Roland and his 91-year-old uncle Alphonse both died last week, one day apart. He says everyone was scared when they heard news of the outbreak..

"My dad was on oxygen for the last year, year-and-a-half, so we knew that he was probably one of the candidates that shouldn't get it. So by the time we knew he was positive, at that time we were scared because we couldn't anticipate what was coming."

When they heard about the positive COVID results, the family couldn't even go to visit, says Dorval, who lives in nearby Moonbeam.

"It's a terrible situation. You don't know what to do."

Dorval says the difficulty now is that they can't have a funeral or get together with family members to grieve.

"It's out of the ordinary, not being able to celebrate the life of your dad with family and friends. It's something that we're not built for — we're people-persons. So we want to be with people and we want to be with the family in this."

And Dorval still has other family members at the facility he's concerned about.

"I knew a lot of people that were there. My wife's grandmother is there. She's doing okay now. So that's positive. [And] I have a cousin still in there."

Dorval says he thinks his dad enjoyed and appreciated all the work that was done by the staff at Extendicare Kapuskasing.

"That's very important for us as a family to know that he was well treated — and he was. I can't imagine, as an employee, what they are going through because they look at these residents as family," he said.

"We've lost some of the members of our family, but they've lost 15 of their family members. And I can't imagine what they are going through as a team."