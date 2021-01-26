Extendicare Kapuskasing is reporting that a second resident has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The facility says 27 residents in the 61-bed facility have COVID-19. An outbreak at the institution was declared on Jan. 7.

"All residents continue to isolate in their rooms, where they are being provided with meals and individual care and support," a news release stated.

"We continue to have three active cases among our care team, all of whom are recovering in self-isolation at home until cleared by Public Health to return to work."

Ongoing resident testing and weekly staff testing continues to be a part of surveillance efforts to identify and isolate any new instances of the virus, Extendicare said.