Second resident dies at Extendicare Kapuskasing in COVID-19 outbreak
Extendicare Kapuskasing is reporting that a second resident has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.
The facility says 27 residents in the 61-bed facility have COVID-19. An outbreak at the institution was declared on Jan. 7.
"All residents continue to isolate in their rooms, where they are being provided with meals and individual care and support," a news release stated.
"We continue to have three active cases among our care team, all of whom are recovering in self-isolation at home until cleared by Public Health to return to work."
Ongoing resident testing and weekly staff testing continues to be a part of surveillance efforts to identify and isolate any new instances of the virus, Extendicare said.
