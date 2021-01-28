Extendicare Kapuskasing sees 3rd COVID-19 death

A third death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Long Term Care Home in Kapuskasing was announced yesterday by the Porcupine Health Unit.

No further details are being shared at this time.

"We wish to offer our most heartfelt condolences to loved ones during this difficult time," said Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health, in a statement.

According to the province there are 28 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents, and six cases among staff.

Residents who test positive for the virus self-isolate in their rooms, while staff isolate at home. A spokesperson for Extendicare Kapuskasing says the team is focused on resident care. Residents are screened twice daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

The long term care home is also recruiting for additional team members to help staff above regular levels.

"We need to continue to work together to protect our families, neighbours, coworkers, and communities to limit the spread of COVID-19," Catton said.

"I am urging everyone to stay home, especially if they are not feeling well. If you have to go out, wear a properly fitted mask, practice physical distancing by keeping at least 2 metres or 6 feet distance between yourself and others and wash your hands."