There has been a fourth death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at a long term care home in Kapuskasing.

According to a spokesperson with Extendicare Kapuskasing, there are 35 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents, and eight cases among staff, who are staying home.

"All residents continue to isolate in their rooms, where they are being provided with meals and individual care and support," the statement read.

"We are saddened to confirm that a total of four of our residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away, since the onset of the outbreak. We have been in touch with these residents' families to offer our heartfelt condolences."

Residents are screened twice daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, all asymptomatic residents with negative COVID-19 test results at Extendicare Kapuskasing were vaccinated today.

Administrator Claudette Brouzes called the vaccination effort "a milestone our community has been looking forward to for months."

"Going forward, we'll continue to work with our public health partners on further phases of vaccine access to expand protections to all of our residents. This will include residents whose cases are resolved, meaning that a minimum of 10 days have passed since their positive test result and they are no longer exhibiting symptoms," she said.

"While today's news is encouraging, we continue to remember those we have lost. On behalf of all who knew and cared for these residents in our home, I would like to express my deepest condolences. Our hearts are with our community and those who have lost loved ones to this virus during this immensely challenging time."