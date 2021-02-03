Four more residents at Extendicare Kapuskasing have died from COVID-19, the local health unit says.

The news means that 11 residents have died since an outbreak was declared Jan. 6 at the facility.

"These losses are so incredibly tragic and we continue to share our most heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of those lost," said Dr. Lianne Catton, Porcupine Health Unit's medical officer of health.

A statement from Extendicare Kapuskasing says all residents continue to isolate in their rooms, where they are being provided with meals and individual care and support.

They say there are currently 31 active COVID-19 cases among residents, and 13 active cases among staff members, all of whom are in self-isolation and being followed by public health.

Vaccination continues at the long term care home, with 11 more eligible residents receiving immunizations on Wednesday.