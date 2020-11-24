Sudbury's health unit says it has declared outbreaks at two city long-term care homes.

Outbreaks were announced at Extendicare Falconbridge and Extendicare York, following reports of two cases of COVID-19 among staff members, one in each facility.

No residents have tested positive in relation to these outbreaks, the health unit says, adding that it is actively working with both long-term care homes to investigate the outbreaks and to protect residents and staff.

"The need for workers and everyone to monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19 and to stay home when ill, is critical for the health and well-being of everyone in our community," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

"If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, even if they are mild. Learn the symptoms, use the available screening tools, and get tested. We know this may result in making the difficult decision to call in sick to work or to not attend class, but everyone will thank you for it. This seemingly small action will go a long way in keeping our community COVID-safe and protecting vulnerable populations."

The health unit adds that anyone planning to travel "should be aware that COVID-19 continues to circulate at different levels around the province and the safest options are to stay in the area of your home community."

The Public Health Sudbury & District catchment area is in the Yellow/Protect zone, and all travel to Green/Prevent zones should be avoided.